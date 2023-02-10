2 proclaimed offenders held

Jalandhar, February 9
The city police on Thursday arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases. The accused have been identified as Sikander, a resident of Ekta Nagar in Jalandhar, and Rinku, a resident of Basti Mithu here.
Sikander was wanted in a case registered against him under Sections 61,1,14 and 3 of the Excise Act at the Rama Mandi police station in 2019. He had been absconding for more than three years. While Rinku was wanted in a case registered against him under Section 188 of the IPC. He was declared a PO by the local court last month under Section 299 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Police officials said both of the accused were arrested from their residences following a tip-off.
