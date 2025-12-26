DT
Home / Jalandhar / 2 robbers in police net after exchange of fire in Jalandhar

2 robbers in police net after exchange of fire in Jalandhar

One 32 bore and one 30 bore pistols recovered

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:18 AM Dec 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Officials of the Commissionerate Police at the spot where two robbery were arrested in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police on Thursday arrested two accused involved in robbery and recovered two illegal pistols from their possession after exchanging crossfire with them near Nurpur village along the Pathankot road.

There was an exchange of 10 to 11 rounds of gunshots from both sides, resulting in injury to the accused. The arrested accused were identified as Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh, a resident of Nawan Naushera village of Gurdaspur district, and Tejbir Singh, alias Teji, a resident of Kot Budha village of Batala. The police recovered one 32 bore pistol and one 30 bore pistol from the possession of the accused.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Dhanpreet Kaur said the operation was carried out under the supervision of Manpreet Singh Dhillon, DCP (Investigation), Jayant Puri, ADCP (Investigation), Aakarshi Jain ADCP-I, Sanjay Kumar, ACP (North), and Amarbir Singh, ACP (D), and was executed by the police teams of Jalandhar CIA staff in-charge Surinder Kumar and the SHO, Division No. 8 police station, Jalandhar.

She further informed that on the night of December 22, the police received information regarding an attempt by two unidentified persons to rob a vehicle at gunpoint. In this regard, FIR No. 311 was registered at the Division No. 8 police station in Jalandhar under Sections 302(2), 3(5) and 62 of the BNS, and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, the CP said.

During the course of investigation, using technical assistance and human intelligence, the police teams attempted to apprehend the accused near Ramnik Avenue, while heading towards Bulandpur Road, the CP said. During the operation, the accused opened fire at the police parties, following which the police took retaliatory action and safely apprehended both the accused, the CP said.

Tags :
