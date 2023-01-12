2 robbers loot Rs 9 lakh from Jalandhar village bank at gunpoint

Jalandhar, January 11
Two armed men looted Rs 9 lakh from Kotak Mahindra Bank at Hazara village in Jalandhar in a matter of seven to eight minutes in a daring robbery this evening.
The robbers entered the bank during closing time at 4.15 in the evening. As per some reports, they also indulged in firing which caused panic among the staff present in the bank.
The robbers directly approached the cashier of the bank and at gunpoint looted Rs 9 lakh from his cash drawer. An FIR has been lodged against two persons under Sections 382, 506 and 34 of the IPC at the Patara police station.
As per the police, robbers came to the bank in an i-10 car and carried out the heist in a matter of seven to eight minutes. The police said none of staff at the bank offered them any resistance as they were armed and the security personnel at the bank did not have any weapons to counter them.
The robbers were wearing caps and had their faces covered due to which they have not been identified yet. However, the police are checking out the CCTV footage of the bank and looking for leads into the robbery.
Patara police station ASI Karnail Singh said: “The robbers entered the bank at 4.15 pm and looted the money. They scared the staff present with the pistols they were carrying. They straightway approached the cashier’s counter and took out Rs 9 lakh from the drawer of the cashier by scaring him at gunpoint. Their identities have not been ascertained yet, but a detailed investigation is on and all possible leads are being explored.”
