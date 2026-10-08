2 SFJ operatives held for painting pro-Khalistan graffiti in Jalandhar

Commissionerate Police Jalandhar have arrested two operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for allegedly writing pro-Khalistan graffiti on the wall of Red Cross Bhawan in Jalandhar. The incident occurred on September 29, a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jalandhar for an anti-drug rally.

Sharing details, Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh said on Thursday that the two arrested accused, Sukhpreet Singh and Rajdeep Singh, are both residents of Nihaluwal village in Jalandhar Rural. Both accused have a criminal history, with cases pertaining to the Arms Act, NDPS Act and other offences registered against them.

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The police teams also recovered a Hero Splendor motorcycle allegedly used by the duo during the commission of the crime. According to the police, pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the outer wall of Red Cross Bhawan on September 29. Later, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, described by the police as the mastermind of the banned outfit, also posted a video of the incident on various media platforms.

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CP Satinder Singh said that, acting swiftly, the police registered an FIR and launched an investigation under the supervision of DCP City Aditya Warrier and DCP Investigation Manpreet Singh Dhillon. The police teams zeroed in on both suspects and arrested them, he said.

The CP said that during interrogation, the accused disclosed that on the intervening night of September 14 and 15, they had also allegedly vandalised the statue of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Barian Kalan village near Chabbewal in Hoshiarpur. In this regard, FIR No. 130 was registered under Section 298 of the BNS at Chabbewal Police Station.

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FIR No. 301 has already been registered at Police Division No. 6 in Jalandhar under Sections 147, 152, 196 and 61(2) of the BNS and Section 66F of the IT Act. Both accused will be produced before a local court, where the police will seek their remand to uncover their backward and forward linkages and identify other associates allegedly involved in the conspiracy.