2 Shahkot men held with pills, illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 20

The rural police have arrested two persons with intoxicating tablets and illicit liquor. The accused were identified as Ravi and Jaspal Singh, both residents of Shahkot.

The police said a team led by ASI Salinder Singh at a checkpoint at Parjiya morh in Shahkot stopped Ravi for checking purposes. He said police personnel frisked him and recovered 250 intoxicating tablets from his possession. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him.

In another incident, a team lead by ASI Daljit Singh was present for checking purposes at Bagga village when they stopped Jaspal on suspicion as he was holding something in big polythene bags. “Instead of stopping, he tried to flee the spot, following which, the police team got hold of him. When checked, 20 boxes of illicit liquor were found from the bags he was carrying," they added.

They said a case against him under Sections 61,1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been registered against him and further investigation was underway.