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Home / Jalandhar / 2 shooters held with pistols in Jalandhar

2 shooters held with pistols in Jalandhar

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:08 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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The Police Commissionerate has arrested two shooters and recovered two illegal pistols and two rounds from their possession.

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Satinder Singh, Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, said the police apprehended the shooters and recovered the illegal arms and ammunition.

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He said a team was present at Maqsudan Chowk for routine patrolling and checking. The police received inputs that Vishal Kumar and Manavjeet Singh of Muzaffarpur village of Nakodar were allegedly carrying out illegal activities through their associates abroad.

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Based on the intelligence input, the police apprehended both accused and recovered the two illegal .32 bore pistols and two rounds from their possession.

They are on police remand. Investigations are underway regarding their links, communication channels, financial transactions, bank account details, involvement in past crimes, and the roles of other individuals associated with this module.

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