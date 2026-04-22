icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 2 sisters from Punjab's Rara village elected in Germany, bring pride to Tanda region

2 sisters from Punjab's Rara village elected in Germany, bring pride to Tanda region

Elder sister Harpreet Kaur Sandhu re-elected to Ausländerbeirat and Stadtparlament; pledges five-year commitment to public service

article_Author
Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Tanda (Hoshiarpur), Updated At : 03:30 PM Apr 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A photo of the two sisters shared by Harpreet Kaur Sandhu on social media, in which she thanked voters for their support.
Advertisement

Two sisters from Rara village near Tanda, Harpreet Kaur Sandhu and Kamalpreet Kaur, have been elected to local bodies in Germany, bringing pride to their native region.

Advertisement

The elder sister, Harpreet Kaur Sandhu, has been elected for the second consecutive term as a member of the Ausländerbeirat (Foreigners’ Advisory Council) and Stadtparlament (City Parliament).

Advertisement

Sharing her joy on social media, she thanked supporters for their trust and overwhelming response. In her Facebook post, she wrote, “We are grateful for your trust and support. This victory is not just ours, but belongs to every one of you who believed in us.”

Advertisement

She further expressed commitment to work diligently over the next five years to fulfill public expectations.

Highlighting the importance of democratic participation, she appreciated first-time voters and emphasised collective responsibility in building a strong and progressive society.

Advertisement

Back in their native village, celebrations and pride were evident among relatives.

Farmer leader Amarjit Singh Sandhu, the state president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Azad), expressed immense happiness over the sisters’ achievement. He stated that such accomplishments by family members abroad bring great honour and elevate the pride of the entire community.

He shared that the sisters’ father, Narinder Singh Sandhu, had migrated to Germany nearly three decades ago, while the daughters and their mother joined him around 12-15 years ago when they were quite young. Despite living abroad, the family has maintained close ties with their village and had visited before the pandemic period.

Calling it a historic and proud moment, Amarjit Singh said that the success of both sisters has not only brought recognition to their family but also to the entire region, inspiring many others to strive for excellence on the global stage.

Harpreet Kaur Sandhu and Kamalpreet Kaur. File photo

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts