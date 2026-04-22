Two sisters from Rara village near Tanda, Harpreet Kaur Sandhu and Kamalpreet Kaur, have been elected to local bodies in Germany, bringing pride to their native region.

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The elder sister, Harpreet Kaur Sandhu, has been elected for the second consecutive term as a member of the Ausländerbeirat (Foreigners’ Advisory Council) and Stadtparlament (City Parliament).

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Sharing her joy on social media, she thanked supporters for their trust and overwhelming response. In her Facebook post, she wrote, “We are grateful for your trust and support. This victory is not just ours, but belongs to every one of you who believed in us.”

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She further expressed commitment to work diligently over the next five years to fulfill public expectations.

Highlighting the importance of democratic participation, she appreciated first-time voters and emphasised collective responsibility in building a strong and progressive society.

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Back in their native village, celebrations and pride were evident among relatives.

Farmer leader Amarjit Singh Sandhu, the state president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Azad), expressed immense happiness over the sisters’ achievement. He stated that such accomplishments by family members abroad bring great honour and elevate the pride of the entire community.

He shared that the sisters’ father, Narinder Singh Sandhu, had migrated to Germany nearly three decades ago, while the daughters and their mother joined him around 12-15 years ago when they were quite young. Despite living abroad, the family has maintained close ties with their village and had visited before the pandemic period.

Calling it a historic and proud moment, Amarjit Singh said that the success of both sisters has not only brought recognition to their family but also to the entire region, inspiring many others to strive for excellence on the global stage.