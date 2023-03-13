2 snatchers arrested

Jalandhar, March 12
Acting on a complaint related to snatching by two bike-borne persons at Partabpura village, the police arrested two persons, identified as Karan and Arjun, residents of Rurk Kalan village and recovered one datar, motorbike and Rs 800 from them. A case was registered under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC at the Bilga police station in Jalandhar.
During investigation, the arrested duo revealed that they had carried out loot and snatchings from Jajjan Kalan village to Mehsampur Road and Phillaur, around eight-nine months ago. Two theft cases were registered against them at the Gorya police station in Jalandhar.
