2 snatchers held; 8 cellphones seized

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 14

A police party of Division Number 2 have arrested two persons, and eight expensive mobile phones were recovered from their possession. The accused have been identified as Kaushal Kumar and Bhanu, both residents of Kabir Nagar here.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Central, Nirmal Singh said a police party was present near Workshop Chowk, when it received a tip-off that two persons who were active in snatchings in the city, were going to Dana Mandi side from Workshop Chowk to sell the snatched mobile phones.

He said acting on the tip-off, the police party laid a trap, and conducted a raid at the location where the accused were waiting for their customers to sell the mobile phones.

ACP Singh said during the interrogation of the accused, they confessed to being involved in various snatching incidents in the city.

He added that a case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them.