2 snatchers in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 26

The CIA staff of the city police has arrested two persons and recovered eight mobile phones and three motorbikes from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Mandeep Singh, a native of Ludhiana and presently residing in a rented accommodation in Jalandhar, and Gunveer Singh, a resident of Jalandhar.

Officials said a police party, which was present near the Patel Chowk, got a tip-off that two persons, who were active in snatchings in the city, were going to the Old Sabzi Mandi side from the Workshop Chowk to sell snatched mobile phones.

Acting on the tip-off, the police party laid a trap and raided the location where the suspects were waiting for customers to sell the mobile phones. Nine mobile phones and three stolen bikes, which were used in committing crime, were recovered from their possession.

Police officials said during interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been involved in several snatching incidents.

A case under Sections 379, 34 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the suspects. Further investigations were on in the case, the police said.