2 teenagers drown in Hoshiarpur canal

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, June 12

In a tragic incident, two teenage boys of Sahaura Kandi village of Hajipur drowned in a canal. Nikhil Thakur (18) and Abhay (17) had gone to have bath in Kandi canal. As they went into the canal, they were swept away by the strong currents. Seeing this, a person from the village passing by raised an alarm. The people of the neighborhood rushed to the spot, some people jumped into the canal to save the drowning youth.

Abhay (17) of Sahaura Kandi village in Hajipur, Hoshiarpur.

People took both the youths out of the canal and took them to a private hospital in Mukerian where doctors declared them brought dead. The doctors said they had already died due to drowning. Deceased Nikhil’s father Gurmeet Das said he ran a clinic in the nearby village. He has a daughter and son Nikhil. Nikhil had passed Class 12 and taken admission in the Government College, Talwara, for further studies.

Abhay’s father Desraj, who is a taxi driver, said Abhay, one of his two sons, was studying in Class 12. DSP Kulwinder Singh Virk told the reporters that the Hajipur police have started the next action by taking possession of the dead bodies of both the youths.