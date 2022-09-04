2 thieves held with goods stolen from schools

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 3

Two miscreants who had been stealing goods like gadgets from various schools and establishments were arrested by Kapurthala police on Thursday. The police recovered TVs, speakers, cylinders, amplifier, microwave, stereo, etc, from their possession.

Hailing from Nawanshahr, both were arrested at Bijli Ghar, Banga Road, in Phagwara. Two LED TVs were recovered from them on the spot. While one of them has been identified as Charanjit (24), a resident of Banga in Nawanshahr, and the other as Harminder, alias Lucky (28), a resident of Talwandi Jattan village in Nawanshahr.

The seized goods included three LED TVs, two gas cylinders, one CPU (Acer), two Pizaro speakers, amplifier, one stereo music headset and a microwave oven.

During the investigation, it was revealed that some days ago Charanjit and Harminder broke into the government school at Chandpura in Jalandhar. They confessed to have stolen two cylinders, one CPU, two speakers, one amplifier, one LED TV, and a headset from the school. Charanjit told the police he had stashed all stolen goods in the box of a bed at home. After extracting information, his home was searched by a police party and the booty recovered.

SHO, Phagwara city, Aman Nahar said, “The valuables were primarily stolen from a Jalandhar school. Besides, the two LEDs found from their possession when they were nabbed had been stolen from a Behram school. They were going to Phagwara to sell these items when the police nabbed them. The duo were in the habit of stealing valuables from schools.”