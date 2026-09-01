2 tobacco kiosks set ablaze near Phagwara

Two roadside kiosks selling bidis, cigarettes and other tobacco-related products were allegedly vandalised and set ablaze by a man dressed in a nihang attire near Kala Sanghia Phatak on Kapurthala–Sultanpur Lodhi Road on Sunday.

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The incident took place causing substantial damage to both kiosks. According to kiosk owner Rinku Shah, resident of Preet Nagar, he was sitting at his kiosk when a man wearing a nihang attire arrived on a motorcycle carrying a stick and a bottle of petrol.

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Shah alleged that the man struck the kiosk counter with the stick, breaking the glass and then assaulted him. He further alleged that the man said his son had died due to drugs and warned that he would destroy kiosks selling bidis, cigarettes and other intoxicating substances. Shah said when he suggested closing the kiosk, the man allegedly poured petrol over it and set it on fire.

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He further alleged that the man threatened people who attempted to record the incident on their mobile phones.The people present reportedly moved away out of fear, following which the fire brigade was informed.

A fire service team reached the spot and brought the blaze under control in around 20 minutes.

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The second kiosk owner, Suraj Kumar, of New Dana Mandi, Kapurthala, also alleged that the same person attacked his kiosk near the railway crossing. Kumar said he had been operating the kiosk for about eight to nine years, selling bidis, cigarettes and food and beverage items.

Kumar alleged that the man struck the kiosk with a stick before sprinkling petrol over it and setting it on fire. He said the kiosk was completely destroyed.

The kiosk owners have demanded that the police identify and arrest the accused and that the administration provide compensation for their losses.