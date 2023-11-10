2 tractor-trailers seized from illegal mining site

Hoshiarpur, November 9
On receiving a tip-off about illegal mining at Shergarh village, officials of the Mining Department conducted a raid and succeeded in impounding two tractor-trailers last night. Suspects engaged in illegal mining managed to escape from the spot with another tractor-trailer.
Inspector Maninder Singh said around 12.30 am, the department received information that illegal mining was being done at Shergarh village. After receiving information, he and his team raided the spot. Two tractor-trailers were seized from the spot while taking advantage of the darkness, driver of another tractor-trailer managed to escape with the vehicle. He said a search was going on to nab the driver and impound the vehicle.
He said information regarding the raid was given to the police. Further action was being taken by the department, he added.
