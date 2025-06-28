DT
Home / Jalandhar / 2 travel agent sisters con woman of Rs 25L

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:13 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
The Nakodar police have booked three travel agents for allegedly duping a Shahkot woman of Rs 25 lakh on the pretext of migrating her relative abroad.

DSP Sukhpal Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused have been identified as Rajveer Kaur, a resident of Sanghejagir village. Her sister Neha and Sanjeev Kumar, belong to Bolima village under Chabbewal police station in Hoshiarpur.

Mamata Rani, wife of Raj Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Baghwala, Shahkot, complained to Jalandhar (rural) SSP that she paid Rs 25 lakh to the accused for facilitating her daughter's fiancé’s migration abroad, but he was neither sent abroad, not did the agents return money.

DSP said a case under Sections 316 (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property) of the BNS, and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Profession Regulation Act has been registered against the accused after an inquiry

