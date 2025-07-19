2 travel agents booked for Rs 18 lakh fraud

The Lohian Khas police booked two travel agents, including a migrant, on charge of duping a Shahkot resident of Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

Investigating Officer Harwindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Alfak Ahmad, a resident of UP, and Kamaljit Singh, a resident of Seechewal village.

Bhupindar Singh, a resident of Seechewal village, complained to Jalandhar SSP that he had paid Rs 18 lakh to the accused for facilitating his migration abroad. However, neither did the accused send him abroad, nor did they return the money.

A case under Sections 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS has been registered against the accused.