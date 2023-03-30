2 travel agents booked for duping woman of Rs 12 lakh

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 29

The Nurmahal police have booked a father-son duo of travel agents for duping a woman of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of sending her son abroad who died on way to his destination.

Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harjindar Singh, who is the investigating officer in the case, said the accused had been identified as Jasvir Singh, a resident of Sher Garh village under the Hoshiarpur Sadar police station, and his son Amandeep Singh.

The DSP said Baldish Kaur, widow of Ram Lubhaya, a resident of Sidham Mustadi village, complained to the Jalandhar (rural) SSP that she paid Rs 12 lakh to the accused for facilitating her son Manpreet’s migration to Portugal but he was sent to Serbia where her son died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel and thus she was cheated of Rs 12 lakh.

The DSP said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act had been registered against the accused after an inquiry. The Indian Embassy in Serbia is investigating the death of Manpreet.

Travel agent held for fraud

In another case, the Nurmahal police have arrested a travel agent for duping a resident of Nurmahal village of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

Investigating Officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the accused had been identified as Bhupesh Singh, alias Radhe, son of Manmohan Singh, a resident of Subash Nagar, Ludhiana.

Harrup Singh, a resident of Bhandal Himmat village, in his complaint to the Jalandhar (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) stated that that he paid over Rs 8 lakh to the accused to send him abroad. However, the accused neither sent him abroad nor returned his money.

The IO said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC was registered against the accused.