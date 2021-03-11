2 travel agents booked for fraud

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked two travel agents on the charges of breach of trust and cheating. Investigating Officer (IO) Som Nath said the accused had been identified as Pardeep Kumar, alias Sahil, a resident of Hambran Road, Ludhiana, and Kala, a resident of Chak Singh Pur village in Moga. The IO said he had received a tip-off that the accused along with others are duping innocent people on the pretext of sending them to Canada, the US and Australia. Many complaints had been lodged against them with the police. The IO said as per information, if these agents were interrogated, many passports and money taken from people could be recovered from them. He said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420(cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and further investigations are on. OC

Seven held with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: The police have booked 13 residents of Denowal village, including six women, involved in drug trade and recovered a huge quantity of intoxicating pills and capsules from them during the past 24 hours. The police have arrested seven of the accused, including three women. According to information, the police, while acting on a tip-off, have arrested Sohan Lal, alias Bittu, Tilak Raj, alias Tilka, Mohit, Manga, Nimmo, Kuldeep Kaur and Sarvjit Kaur, alias Khaddo, all residents of Denowal village in Garhshankar, and recovered a huge quantity of intoxicating pills and capsules from them. While the absconding accused have been identified as Bakhsho, Roshan Lal, alias Kaka, Nimmo, Raja, Geeta, and Gurdeep Singh, alias Deepa, all residents of Denowal. The police said most of the accused had cases registered against them for drug smuggling in the past.