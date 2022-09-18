 2 Travel agents booked for fraud : The Tribune India

2 Travel agents booked for fraud

The Shahkot police have booked two travel agents for allegedly duping two men of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of sending their children abroad. - File photo

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked two travel agents for allegedly duping two men of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of sending their children abroad. Investigating officer Harbhajan Lal said the accused have been identified as Gurwindar Singh, a resident of Ratta Ghuda in Taran Tarn, and his accomplice. Victims Dalbir Singh and Baldev Singh, both residents of Rampur told the police that they had paid Rs 50 lakh to the for sending their sons to the US . However, the agents neither sent them abroad, nor they returned the money. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC.

One booked for illegal mining

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have booked Raman Singh, a resident of Mianni, on the charge of illegal sand mining. The mining inspector told the police that the accused had been engaged in illegal sand mining, and was carrying a tractor-trolley loaded with sand from Dhussi Bandh to Mianni. Investigating officer Major Singh said a case had been registered against the accused under the Punjab Mining Act and Section 379 of the IPC.

Negligent driving: car driver booked

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a car driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Investigating officer Rajindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Bikramjit Singh, a resident of Tilak Nagar in Jalandhar. Anita Ranni, a resident of Sandhu Chatha village in Kapurthala, told the police that she and her husband were on their way to Kullar on a two-wheeler. The car driver hit their motorcycle leaving them seriously injured. Her husband succumbed to his injuries. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 304-A, 279, 337 and 427 of the IPC.

One arrested under NDPS Act

Nakodar: The city police have arrested a man on the charge of selling poppy husk. Harjinder Singh, DSPP, Nakodar, said 10 kg of poppy husk were recovered from the possession of the accused, who has been identified as Jiwan Sharma, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Shahkot. The IO said a case has been registered under the NDPS Act. A motorcycle in the possession of the accused has also been impounded.

Two arrested with intoxicants

Phagwara: The City police arrested two drug pedllers and recovered 600 intoxicating tablets from them last night. The SHO, Amandeep Nahar, said the arrested accused were identified as Himanshu Sood of Prempura locality, Phagwara, and Preet Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ludhiana. Both were nabbed at a checkpoint near the BDPO office in Phagwara. As many as 350 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the accused Himanshu, while 250 tablets from Preet. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. OC

2 arrested with 60-kg poppy husk

Phillaur: The police arrested two drug peddlers, and seized 60 kg of puppy husk from them on Saturday. Deputy Superintendent of the Police Jagdish Raj said the arrested accused were identified as Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of Samrari village near Phillaur, and Gurjit Singh. The police recovered a weighing machine from their car in which they were going to sell contraband near Apra.The police have also impounded their car. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested accused, Raj said. OC

Human trafficking: Case registered

Phagwara: The police swinged into action when an obscene video went viral on social media about alleged immoral trafficking in a Hotel near Law gate of LPU in Miherru Village yesterday. Jatinder Kumar, Station House Officer, Satnampura, said the police had registered a case under Sections 506, 370 of the IPC and 3,4,5 and 6 of the Immoral Trafficking Act against unknown persons. OC

Saving lives

A person donates blood at a camp organised by the district unit of the BJP to celebrate the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A total of 204 units of blood were collected in different camps in Jalandhar on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: Malkiat Singh

Inspector booked for bungling 1,800-qtl wheat

Inspector booked for bungling 1,800-qtl wheat

Five traders issued challan for violating ban on plastic items

3-day polio drive begins today

MC collects Rs 16 lakh property tax in a day

Book donation camp organised

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Duped of Rs 4.6 cr, Bathinda farmers demand arhtiya’s arrest

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

Charging EVs to cost about ~9 per unit

Charging EVs to cost about Rs 9 per unit

Sippy Murder Case: Court grants Kalyani month to check challan

Thief mistakes brass for gold, leaves silver crown behind

2K youth form human chain

7 infected in Chandigarh

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Delhi sees coolest September day in 10 years

AAP extends sarcastic birthday wish to PM Modi; calls him ‘innovator-in-chief’, ‘technology geek’

Jamia Millia Islamia bans entry of Safoora Zargar, 2 other ex-students for ‘agitating’ on campus

Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid

Police conduct cordon, search op in Shiv Nagar

Police conduct cordon, search op in Shiv Nagar

Kurala village residents allege illegal sand mining

DC, SDM pad up to promote sports in state

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Slew of sporting events mark Punjab games

Surjit Hockey Society gets Rs 1-lakh donation

Ludhiana: F&CC okays 100 of 155 resolutions

Ludhiana: F&CC okays 100 of 155 resolutions

Two lose Rs 5.35L to online frauds in Ludhiana

Ludhiana ASI, 'aide' nabbed for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Man held for raping woman in Ludhiana

3 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

Shortage of basic medicines at health centres continues

Shortage of basic medicines at health centres continues

Patiala Centre Games conclude on vibrant note

Health Dept utilises all vaccine doses, zero wastage achieved

Residents irked over defunct street lights in parts of city

With five fresh cases, swine flu scare in Patiala district