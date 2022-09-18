2 Travel agents booked for fraud

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked two travel agents for allegedly duping two men of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of sending their children abroad. Investigating officer Harbhajan Lal said the accused have been identified as Gurwindar Singh, a resident of Ratta Ghuda in Taran Tarn, and his accomplice. Victims Dalbir Singh and Baldev Singh, both residents of Rampur told the police that they had paid Rs 50 lakh to the for sending their sons to the US . However, the agents neither sent them abroad, nor they returned the money. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC.

One booked for illegal mining

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have booked Raman Singh, a resident of Mianni, on the charge of illegal sand mining. The mining inspector told the police that the accused had been engaged in illegal sand mining, and was carrying a tractor-trolley loaded with sand from Dhussi Bandh to Mianni. Investigating officer Major Singh said a case had been registered against the accused under the Punjab Mining Act and Section 379 of the IPC.

Negligent driving: car driver booked

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a car driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Investigating officer Rajindar Singh said the accused had been identified as Bikramjit Singh, a resident of Tilak Nagar in Jalandhar. Anita Ranni, a resident of Sandhu Chatha village in Kapurthala, told the police that she and her husband were on their way to Kullar on a two-wheeler. The car driver hit their motorcycle leaving them seriously injured. Her husband succumbed to his injuries. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 304-A, 279, 337 and 427 of the IPC.

One arrested under NDPS Act

Nakodar: The city police have arrested a man on the charge of selling poppy husk. Harjinder Singh, DSPP, Nakodar, said 10 kg of poppy husk were recovered from the possession of the accused, who has been identified as Jiwan Sharma, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Shahkot. The IO said a case has been registered under the NDPS Act. A motorcycle in the possession of the accused has also been impounded.

Two arrested with intoxicants

Phagwara: The City police arrested two drug pedllers and recovered 600 intoxicating tablets from them last night. The SHO, Amandeep Nahar, said the arrested accused were identified as Himanshu Sood of Prempura locality, Phagwara, and Preet Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ludhiana. Both were nabbed at a checkpoint near the BDPO office in Phagwara. As many as 350 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the accused Himanshu, while 250 tablets from Preet. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. OC

2 arrested with 60-kg poppy husk

Phillaur: The police arrested two drug peddlers, and seized 60 kg of puppy husk from them on Saturday. Deputy Superintendent of the Police Jagdish Raj said the arrested accused were identified as Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of Samrari village near Phillaur, and Gurjit Singh. The police recovered a weighing machine from their car in which they were going to sell contraband near Apra.The police have also impounded their car. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested accused, Raj said. OC

Human trafficking: Case registered

Phagwara: The police swinged into action when an obscene video went viral on social media about alleged immoral trafficking in a Hotel near Law gate of LPU in Miherru Village yesterday. Jatinder Kumar, Station House Officer, Satnampura, said the police had registered a case under Sections 506, 370 of the IPC and 3,4,5 and 6 of the Immoral Trafficking Act against unknown persons. OC

Saving lives

A person donates blood at a camp organised by the district unit of the BJP to celebrate the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A total of 204 units of blood were collected in different camps in Jalandhar on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: Malkiat Singh