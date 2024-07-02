2 travel agents booked for fraud

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two travel agents for allegedly duping a man of Rs 48.44 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kulwinder Singh Virk, who is investigating officer in this case, said the suspects had been identified as Balraj Singh, a resident of Talwandi Bharo village, and his brother Sukhraj Singh. Sourav Sharma, a resident of Chuharr village, told the police that he paid Rs 48.44 lakh to the suspects to facilitate his migration abroad. However, they neither sent him abroad, nor returned the money. A case has been registered against the suspects. OC

3 drug peddlers land in police net

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a woman drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. Investigating officer (IO) Jasbir Singh said 2 kg of poppy husk was recovered from her possession. The suspect has been identified as Amandeep Kaur, alias Seema, a resident of Mundi Shehriyan village. The IO said a case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. Meanwhile, the Shahkot police arrested a drug peddler with 215 loose intoxicant tablets. The suspect has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassa, a resident of Raje Wal village. The Nurmahal police arrested a drug peddler, Jaskaran, alias Kran, a resident of Pasla village, with 100 intoxicant tablets. OC

Factory worker dies by suicide

Phagwara: A factory worker reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his house in Khalsa Nagar here on Monday. The deceased had been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, the police said. Matrimonial dispute was said to be the reason behind him taking the extreme step. The police handed over the body to his family members after the post-mortem examination. They have registered a case and initiated further investigations into the matter. OC

Four women held for theft

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested four women on the charge of theft and recovered stolen goods from their possession. According to information, Chetan, a resident of Premgarh, told the police that Nimarla, Reena, Chamela and Sadhna allegedly stole valuables from his gym. The police arrested the suspects and recovered stolen goods from them.

