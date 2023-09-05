2 travel agents dupe man of Rs 13L, booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 4

The Bilga police have booked two travel agents for allegedly duping a person of Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

Phillaur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Simaranjeet Singh said the suspects had been identified as Balvir Singh, a resident of Poadharra village, and Parlad Hussain, a resident of Farwala village.

In his complaint to the police, Joga Singh a resident of Mehsam Pur village, said he paid a sum of Rs 13 lakh to the suspects for facilitating his migration abroad based on contract marriage. However, he was neither sent abroad, nor his money was returned.

The Phillaur DSP said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of

the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act had been registered against the suspects.

