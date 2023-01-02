2 vehicle lifters nabbed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, Januray 1

Two men were held with four stolen motorbikes by the Jalandhar and Sultanpur Lodhi police today.

Gurdev Singh, a resident of Lohian, was nabbed by the Shahkot police and four stolen motorcycles were recovered from him. A case was registered under Sections 379, 411 and 482 of the IPC at the Lohian police station against Gurdev. His accomplice, Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Latianwal village, was nabbed by the Sultanpur Lodhi police.