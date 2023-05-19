2 vehicle thieves held

Phagwara, May 18
The Phillaur police arrested a vehicle thief and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession last night. The suspect has been identified as Gobinda, a resident of Samraddi village under the Phillaur police station.
DSP Jagdish Raj said the suspect had confessed to his involvement in three different cases of vehicles theft at Ludhiana, Phillaur and Garhshankar. A case under Section 379 and 411 of IPC has been registered.
In another case, the Phagwara police arrested a motorcycle thief, Manu Kumar of Gobindpura, and recovered a stolen bike from his possession. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...