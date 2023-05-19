2 vehicle thieves held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 18

The Phillaur police arrested a vehicle thief and recovered three stolen motorcycles from his possession last night. The suspect has been identified as Gobinda, a resident of Samraddi village under the Phillaur police station.

DSP Jagdish Raj said the suspect had confessed to his involvement in three different cases of vehicles theft at Ludhiana, Phillaur and Garhshankar. A case under Section 379 and 411 of IPC has been registered.

In another case, the Phagwara police arrested a motorcycle thief, Manu Kumar of Gobindpura, and recovered a stolen bike from his possession. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of IPC.