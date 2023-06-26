2 villagers misbehave with BDPO, booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara,June 25

Nurmahal police have booked two villagers on charges of misbehaving with a government officer. Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhdev Singh said the accused, Jasvir Singh and Jagjit Singh are residents of Kot Badal Khan village.

Nurmahal Block Development and Panchayat Officer Balwinder Bal complained to the police that he along with other officials went to the village on June 15 to inquire about a complaint filed by Harbhajan Singh in connection with the discharge of seweage in agricultural land.

He said the panchayat officer Davinder Singh and panchayat secretary Gurmukh Singh accompanied him to the village. The accused used derogatory language against him and made every effort to stop him from performing his duty. The SHO said they have initiated the necessary action.