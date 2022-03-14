2 women among 6 booked for murdering youth

Our Correspondent

Lohian, March 13

The Lohian Khas police have booked six persons, including two women, on the charge of murdering a 22-year-old youth.

Investigating Officer (IO) Sawindar Singh said the accused have been identified as Sukhwindar Kaur, alias Pakho, a resident of Nihaluwal village, her daughter-in-law Aman Kaur, Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Shidhama Dona village in Kapurthala, Raja, a resident of Tash Pur village in Kapurthala, and their two unidentified accomplices.

Baldev Singh, father of the deceased, complained to the police that Aman, along with her mother-in-law Sukhwindar, came to his house on March 11 evening and asked his son Sonu (22) to accompany them for bringing paddy straw on a tractor trolley.

In his complaint, Baldev said Surindar Singh, a co-villager, informed him that Sonu was admitted at a clinic in Lohian in a serious condition. Later, he was shifted to the Nakodar Civil Hospital where doctors recommended an ECG, for which he was taken to Jalandhar. On his return,

