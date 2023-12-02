2 women among six drug peddlers nabbed in Goraya

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 1

Goraya police have arrested six drug smugglers and recovered 10 grams of heroin and 600 intoxicant tablets besides a stolen Activa scooter and a stolen motorcycle from their possession on Thursday night.

SP (Investigation) Manpreet Dhillon said the arrested accused were identified as Jagir Kaur, Vijay Kumar, Raj Kumar, Surinder Pal, Balbir Kaur and Shamsher Pal, all residents of Goraya. The accused were nabbed at a check-point. A case under the NDPS Act and the IPC has been registered against them.

