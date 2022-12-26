2 women brawl, hospitalised

Phagwara, December 25
Two women — Kamlesh Rani and Jagjit Kaur — were injured in a scuffle in Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar on Saturday. The two women have been admitted to the local Civil Hospital. Things got escalated as the two women came to blows following a heated argument. The police are currently probing the matter.
