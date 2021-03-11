2 women harassed by NRI husbands, cases registered

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, June 9

A case of a woman being harassed by her NRI husband has been reported from Nawanshahr. Generally, women who get married with NRIs often complain of their husbands not taking them along once they get married.

From Rahon, a woman has lodged a complaint with the police that she has been harassed by her in-laws since her marriage and now her husband has abandoned her.

As per the complaint, the woman was married to Sarabjit Singh who had come from Italy especially for marriage and after two days, he went back.

“I got married in 2012 and only after two months into the marriage, my in-laws started harassing me for dowry,” alleged the complainant. She further said she had an eight-year-old daughter. And even after 10 years, she has not gone to Italy with her husband and he comes only for a month that too after a long gap.

In her complaint, she stated that in February this year, her husband had returned home and he harassed her mentally and in March, he abandoned her. The police have booked Sarabjit Singh under Section 498-A of the IPC.

In another case, a woman has lodged a complaint against her husband Prabhjot Singh with Sadar police (Nawanshahr). In her complaint, she stated that her husband Prabhjot Singh had been asking for money from her and her parents.

“My parents had given him so much in the marriage, including a gold necklace, gold bracelet, gold ring and Rs 21 lakh as shagun. But it was after my marriage that I got to know that my husband was a drug addict and he started demanding more money so that he could spend it on buying drugs,” the victim alleged. They both had married in 2014. A case under Sections 498-A and 406 of the IPC has been registered against Prabhjot Singh.

Woman held with heroin

Jalandhar: The Jalandhar rural police arrested a woman and seized 5 gm of heroin from her possession. The accused has been identified as Seeto, a resident of Dhuleta village (falling under Goraya police station). The police said a police team during a naka at Dhuleta intercepted a suspicious woman. They said on search of the her purse, 5 gram of heroin was found. The police said an FIR was registered under Section 21 B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Goraya police station against her.