2 women held for assaulting man

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two women from Mudh village — Charanjit Kaur and Jasvir Kaur — on the charge of assaulting a man. Lakhwindar Singh, a resident of the village, had complained to the police that the accused had assaulted him on December 1. Investigating officer (IO) Jasvir Singh said that a case has been registered under Sections 323, 452, 506, 427, 341, 148 and 149 of the IPC in this regard. OC

Four booked for kidnapping girl

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked four persons, including a mother-son duo, on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating officer (IO) Nirmal Singh said the suspects have been identified as Rajpal, his mother Manjit Kaur, Suman and her daughter Tammana. Jaswindar Singh a resident of Malsian village had complained to the police that the suspects had kidnapped her minor daughter. The IO said a case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 363-A, 366 and 120-B IPC, and further investigation is under way. OC

Scooters stolen from godown

Hoshiarpur: Unidentified thieves stole three new Activa scooters from the godown of an auto company. Cops at the Model Town police station have registered a case. According to information, Sanjeev Bedi, an officer of Punj Honda, said that unidentified thieves stole three new scooters from his company’s warehouse. The police have started investigation. OC

Chinese string seized, one held

Hoshiarpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Model Town police conducted a raid at Kamalpur mohalla and recovered 1,710 Chinese kite strings from a shop. The police have registered a case against Harish Kumar, a resident of Kamalpur, and arrested him.

