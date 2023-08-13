2 women held with heroin, drug money

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 12

The Jalandhar Rural police arrested two women with 55 grams of heroin and Rs 1,500 drug money from Ganna Pind in Phillaur.

Phillaur DSP Simranjeet Singh said during a special search operation against drug peddlers at Ganna Pind in Phillaur, a team of the Phillaur SHO arrested a woman, identified as Ninder, resident of Ganna Pind, and recovered 5 grams of heroin from her on August 11. A case under Section 21-B of the NDPS Act was registered against the woman at the Phillaur police station.

The Phillaur police arrested another woman, Manjit Kaur, alias Gore, a resident of Ganna Pind, with 50 grams of heroin and Rs 1,500 drug money.

A case under Section 21-B of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect by the Phillaur police on August 11.

During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that both these women had been selling drugs since long. Cases under the NDPS Act were already registered against them. While Ninder has three NDPS cases registered against her, Manjit, alias Gore, faces four NDPS cases registered at the Phillaur police station.

