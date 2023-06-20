2 women peddlers held

Phillaur, June 19
The Bilga police have arrested two women drug peddlers on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohinder Pal said 310 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, Kamaljit Kaur and Malkit Kaur, both residents of Sango Wal village.
The SHO said cases under Sections 22-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed
he authorities said that nearly 449 medical facilities in an...