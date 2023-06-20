2 women peddlers held

Our Correspondent

Phillaur, June 19

The Bilga police have arrested two women drug peddlers on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohinder Pal said 310 intoxicant tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, Kamaljit Kaur and Malkit Kaur, both residents of Sango Wal village.

The SHO said cases under Sections 22-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against them.