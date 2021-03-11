2 years on, Nakodar sewerage project hangs fire

Ashok Kaura

Nakodar, August 18

The Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) failed to complete the first phase of laying sewerage lines in Nakodar town by December 31, 2019, as was submitted in the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the state government.

PWSSB engineer-in-chief Karam Pal Singh Goel, appearing for the state, had submitted an affidavit before a High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli stating that the detailed project report (DPR) of the first phase of sewer was approved and vetted by the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) on May 6, 2016 carrying a scope of lateral sewer of 30.67 km and intercepting sewer of 6.96 km. He had said work was in progress and was likely to be completed by December 31, 2019.

When contacted, PWSSB Nakodar Sub-Divisional Officer Deepak Kumar said 92 per cent of the work had been completed so far.

The High Court bench, disposing of a civil writ petition filed by Aditya Bhatara on January 16, 2019, had ordered that a status report be filed after six months to monitor further progress.

Petitioner Aditya Bhatara, former president of the Nakodar MC, in a recent representation to the Punjab Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of the local government, said the state did not file any status report in the High Court as he had not received a copy of it being a petitioner.

He said he sought a copy of the status report through an RTI application from the executive engineer of the PWSSB Jalandhar division, who said the status report had been filed by the Principal Secretary of the local bodies.

Bhatara said when he sought a copy of the status report from the Principal Secretary and his RTI application in this regard was forwarded to the Executive Officer of the Nakodar Nagar Council.

In his representation, he said it proved that no status report had been filed in the High Court which amounted to contempt of court. Meanwhile, none of the official could be contacted.

92 per cent work done, says Nakodar Sub-Divisional Officer