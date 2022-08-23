2 years on, zonal games begin in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 22

The zonal-level school games started today after a gap of two years. Excitement and enthusiasm was visible among the players and teachers.

Ready in their uniform, the players were all set to compete with each other. There are 16 zones in Jalandhar and players who win the tournament will be a part of the district-level competitions that will start from August 29.

As many as 10 games, including hockey, volleyball, basketball, kho-kho, handball and football, were played at the tournament. Surinder Kumar, general secretary of the district-level tournament committee, said games were played at various venues according to the facilities available at the particular place.

Today, the girls under the age of 14 and 17 took part in the tournament. It is a six-day event and girls will be the part of the event for next two days and after that boys will participate in the tournament.

The preparation for the games was started by school teachers and students months ago when the calendar was released. The players were given refreshment by their respective schools.