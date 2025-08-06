Two youths lost their lives in a road accident that occurred on Ladowali Road here yesterday. Three youths were going back to their houses on a scooter after enjoying a birthday bash when the tragedy struck.

Their scooter collided with an electric pole, leaving two youths dead. They were identified as Vansh from Garha and Sunil Kumar from Sansarpur. Chetan, also from Garha, is critically injured.

Witnesses informed the police. By the time the ambulance arrived, Vansh and Sunil had already succumbed to their injuries. Chetan was seriously injured and was first taken to the Civil Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital by his family members.

The police had initially taken custody of the bodies and got the post-mortem done at the Civil Hospital. The bodies of the youths had been handed over to the families.

Bus Stand Chowki in-charge Mohinder Singh stated that inquest proceedings had been conducted under Section 194 of the BNSS.