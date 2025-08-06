DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar: 2 youths die as scooter rams into electric pole, one injured

Jalandhar: 2 youths die as scooter rams into electric pole, one injured

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:21 AM Aug 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The youths, who died in an accident.
Advertisement

Two youths lost their lives in a road accident that occurred on Ladowali Road here yesterday. Three youths were going back to their houses on a scooter after enjoying a birthday bash when the tragedy struck.

Advertisement

Their scooter collided with an electric pole, leaving two youths dead. They were identified as Vansh from Garha and Sunil Kumar from Sansarpur. Chetan, also from Garha, is critically injured.

Witnesses informed the police. By the time the ambulance arrived, Vansh and Sunil had already succumbed to their injuries. Chetan was seriously injured and was first taken to the Civil Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital by his family members.

Advertisement

The police had initially taken custody of the bodies and got the post-mortem done at the Civil Hospital. The bodies of the youths had been handed over to the families.

Bus Stand Chowki in-charge Mohinder Singh stated that inquest proceedings had been conducted under Section 194 of the BNSS.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts