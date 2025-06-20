2 youths injured in attack

A violent attack took place on late last night when three young men allegedly attacked two youths with sharp-edged weapons in Kot Mohalla, Jalandhar. The incident occurred around 2 am and has triggered widespread concern among locals.

According to the police, the confrontation began with a heated argument between the three accused and one of the victims. As tensions escalated, the accused began verbally abusing him. The victim then called a friend for help, who arrived shortly afterward. Both were then assaulted with sharp-edged weapons.

The assault, which lasted several minutes, was captured on CCTV camera. A six-minute video from the scene clearly shows the attackers using weapons and hurling abuses at the victims. This footage is now with the police.

Surinder Babbar, father of a victim, shared the traumatic experience while speaking to the media. “My son was asleep when he got a call from his friend, asking for help. When he reached the location, he was attacked with weapons. He has sustained serious injuries to his head and spinal cord and is currently in the ICU,” he said.

"My son didn't even have anything to do with them, still he went for his friendship and was beaten up even more," the father said.

The police suspect a personal dispute may have led to the violent outburst. “It appears to have started as an argument and then turned into a physical assault,” an officer said.

The authorities confirmed that they are currently awaiting the medical report after which an FIR will be registered. “The accused will be nabbed soon, investigation is on,” the officer added.

Police officials assured that strict action will be taken.