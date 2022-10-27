20 booked for assaulting bus driver, conductor

Hoshiarpur, october 26
Some youths beat up the driver and conductor of a private bus for stopping them from misbehaving with passengers in the bus. The Mehtiana police have booked four accused and registered a case against 20 persons.
According to the information, Jaskaran Singh, a resident of Hukra village, has lodged a complaint with the police. Jaskaran is working as a bus conductor and Balveer Singh as a driver.
In his complaint, Jaskaran stated that when he was taking the passengers from Sahari village at that time Hardeep Singh, Monu, Harshdeep Singh, Matta, all residents of Rajpur Bhaian, reached there with 15 others. The accused allegedly assaulted them and stole cash, gold chain and bracelets worth about Rs 8,000 from his bag.
He told the police that he had stopped the accused from behaving indecently with the passengers in the bus, due to which the accused scuffled with them. The police have registered a case against the accused and started the investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...