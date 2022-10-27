20 booked for assaulting bus driver, conductor

Hoshiarpur, october 26

Some youths beat up the driver and conductor of a private bus for stopping them from misbehaving with passengers in the bus. The Mehtiana police have booked four accused and registered a case against 20 persons.

According to the information, Jaskaran Singh, a resident of Hukra village, has lodged a complaint with the police. Jaskaran is working as a bus conductor and Balveer Singh as a driver.

In his complaint, Jaskaran stated that when he was taking the passengers from Sahari village at that time Hardeep Singh, Monu, Harshdeep Singh, Matta, all residents of Rajpur Bhaian, reached there with 15 others. The accused allegedly assaulted them and stole cash, gold chain and bracelets worth about Rs 8,000 from his bag.

He told the police that he had stopped the accused from behaving indecently with the passengers in the bus, due to which the accused scuffled with them. The police have registered a case against the accused and started the investigation.