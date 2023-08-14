20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, August 13

A day after some minors were seen sitting atop moving SUVs while others hanging by the side near the PPR Mall area here, the Jalandhar police have registered a case against 15 to 20 minor boys and three of their parents, who are owners of the vehicles, in this regard.

All minors are schoolchildren The minors who were riding the vehicles and performing stunts were schoolchildren. The police said three of the vehicles being used during the hooliganism as seen in the viral video had been identified, while verification of the fourth vehicle was being done.

Names of only three vehicle owners have been mentioned in the FIR. The minors who were riding the vehicles and performing stunts were schoolchildren.

The police said three of the vehicles being used during the hooliganism as seen in the viral video had been identified, while verification of the fourth vehicle was being done.

Anyone creating ruckus will not be spared Anyone creating such ruckus and nuisance on roads and indulging in hooliganism will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against such individuals. Parents must also keep a watch on their children, especially those indulging in rash, dangerous driving or performing stunts. Aditya, ADCP-II

A case under Sections 268, 279 and 336 of the IPC was registered at the Division No. 7 police station in this regard yesterday.

The FIR has been registered against vehicle owners Manveer Singh, a resident of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Jatinder Kumar, a resident of Kahanpur village in Jalandhar, Kanta, a resident of Mohalla Karar Khan in Jalandhar, and 15 to 20 unidentified minor boys.

The police said except one parent, who does a job, others belonged to well-off families having their own businesses.

The FIR states that some boys sitting atop the SUVs while other standing by the side indulged in negligence and careless driving endangering the lives of others and also created hooliganism.

Parminder Singh, SHO of Division No. 7 police station, said: “Parents of the children were called in for questioning today. Since they all are minors, the vehicles should not have been given to them in any capacity. The parents told us that they did not have any idea that their kids will use the vehicles to create nuisance on roads. The owner of another vehicle is also being verified. Due legal process is being followed in the case.”

ADCP-II Aditya said: “Anyone creating such ruckus and nuisance on roads and indulging in hooliganism will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against such individuals. Parents must also keep a watch on their children, especially those indulging in rash, dangerous driving or performing stunts.”

Notably, a video shot by a passer-by showing a group of school students sitting atop moving SUVs and hanging by their sides went viral on the social media yesterday. Some youths accompanying them were seen performing stunts on Bullet motorcycles. The incident took place in the PPR Mall area.