 20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • 20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Three vehicles used in hooliganism identified, further probe on

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, August 13

A day after some minors were seen sitting atop moving SUVs while others hanging by the side near the PPR Mall area here, the Jalandhar police have registered a case against 15 to 20 minor boys and three of their parents, who are owners of the vehicles, in this regard.

All minors are schoolchildren

The minors who were riding the vehicles and performing stunts were schoolchildren. The police said three of the vehicles being used during the hooliganism as seen in the viral video had been identified, while verification of the fourth vehicle was being done.

Names of only three vehicle owners have been mentioned in the FIR. The minors who were riding the vehicles and performing stunts were schoolchildren.

The police said three of the vehicles being used during the hooliganism as seen in the viral video had been identified, while verification of the fourth vehicle was being done.

Anyone creating ruckus will not be spared

Anyone creating such ruckus and nuisance on roads and indulging in hooliganism will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against such individuals. Parents must also keep a watch on their children, especially those indulging in rash, dangerous driving or performing stunts. Aditya, ADCP-II

A case under Sections 268, 279 and 336 of the IPC was registered at the Division No. 7 police station in this regard yesterday.

The FIR has been registered against vehicle owners Manveer Singh, a resident of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Jatinder Kumar, a resident of Kahanpur village in Jalandhar, Kanta, a resident of Mohalla Karar Khan in Jalandhar, and 15 to 20 unidentified minor boys.

The police said except one parent, who does a job, others belonged to well-off families having their own businesses.

The FIR states that some boys sitting atop the SUVs while other standing by the side indulged in negligence and careless driving endangering the lives of others and also created hooliganism.

Parminder Singh, SHO of Division No. 7 police station, said: “Parents of the children were called in for questioning today. Since they all are minors, the vehicles should not have been given to them in any capacity. The parents told us that they did not have any idea that their kids will use the vehicles to create nuisance on roads. The owner of another vehicle is also being verified. Due legal process is being followed in the case.”

ADCP-II Aditya said: “Anyone creating such ruckus and nuisance on roads and indulging in hooliganism will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against such individuals. Parents must also keep a watch on their children, especially those indulging in rash, dangerous driving or performing stunts.”

Notably, a video shot by a passer-by showing a group of school students sitting atop moving SUVs and hanging by their sides went viral on the social media yesterday. Some youths accompanying them were seen performing stunts on Bullet motorcycles. The incident took place in the PPR Mall area.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Himachal

5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

6
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

7
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

8
Nation

New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill proposes to do away with IPC provisions on unnatural sex, adultery

9
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

10
Himachal

Rain wreaks havoc in Himachal, landslides block several roads, schools and colleges shut

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Flagpole sans Tricolour at rest house

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated