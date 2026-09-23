DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 20 held, 17 FIRs registered in Nakodar anti-drug drive

20 held, 17 FIRs registered in Nakodar anti-drug drive

Cops seize heroin, 443 intoxicating tablets, 1-kg poppy husk

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:52 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DSP Nakodar Onkar Singh Brar carries out search with a police team.
Advertisement

The Nakodar police conducted a major Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) across drug-sensitive areas of Sub-Division Nakodar as part of the state government’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign, registering 17 FIRs and arresting 20 people.

The operation was led by DSP Nakodar Onkar Singh Brar, with police teams carrying out intensive searches in drug hotspots, vacant houses, deserted locations and other suspicious areas across the subdivision. Teams also verified suspicious persons and checked vehicles during the operation.

Advertisement

According to police, 16 FIRs were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with 19 accused arrested. One FIR was registered under the Excise Act, resulting in the arrest of one accused. The operation therefore resulted in 17 FIRs being registered and 20 people being arrested.

Advertisement

Police station-wise, Sadar Nakodar police registered six FIRs and arrested seven accused, while City Nakodar police registered six FIRs and arrested eight accused. Nurmahal police registered four FIRs and arrested four accused.

Police said the operation led to the recovery of 308.15 grams of heroin, 443 intoxicant tablets, 53 unlabelled injections and 1 kg of poppy husk.

Advertisement

The police also recovered 22 bottles of liquor, a .32-bore pistol, two magazines, one live round, Rs 41,000 in cash and an i20 car.

DSP Onkar Singh Brar said the operation was aimed at curbing the illegal supply and trafficking of narcotic substances and disrupting drug networks operating in sensitive areas of Nakodar subdivision.

He said strict legal action was being taken against people allegedly involved in the sale, supply and trafficking of drugs. Police teams would continue surveillance, checking and search operations in vulnerable and drug-sensitive areas to prevent the illegal trade in narcotic substances.

Similar anti-drug operations will continue across Sub-Division Nakodar in the coming days under the ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts