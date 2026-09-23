20 held, 17 FIRs registered in Nakodar anti-drug drive

The Nakodar police conducted a major Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) across drug-sensitive areas of Sub-Division Nakodar as part of the state government’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign, registering 17 FIRs and arresting 20 people.

The operation was led by DSP Nakodar Onkar Singh Brar, with police teams carrying out intensive searches in drug hotspots, vacant houses, deserted locations and other suspicious areas across the subdivision. Teams also verified suspicious persons and checked vehicles during the operation.

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According to police, 16 FIRs were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with 19 accused arrested. One FIR was registered under the Excise Act, resulting in the arrest of one accused. The operation therefore resulted in 17 FIRs being registered and 20 people being arrested.

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Police station-wise, Sadar Nakodar police registered six FIRs and arrested seven accused, while City Nakodar police registered six FIRs and arrested eight accused. Nurmahal police registered four FIRs and arrested four accused.

Police said the operation led to the recovery of 308.15 grams of heroin, 443 intoxicant tablets, 53 unlabelled injections and 1 kg of poppy husk.

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The police also recovered 22 bottles of liquor, a .32-bore pistol, two magazines, one live round, Rs 41,000 in cash and an i20 car.

DSP Onkar Singh Brar said the operation was aimed at curbing the illegal supply and trafficking of narcotic substances and disrupting drug networks operating in sensitive areas of Nakodar subdivision.

He said strict legal action was being taken against people allegedly involved in the sale, supply and trafficking of drugs. Police teams would continue surveillance, checking and search operations in vulnerable and drug-sensitive areas to prevent the illegal trade in narcotic substances.

Similar anti-drug operations will continue across Sub-Division Nakodar in the coming days under the ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign.