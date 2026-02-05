DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Jalandhar / 20 heritage trees axed, gurdwara mgmt, building owner may land in trouble

20 heritage trees axed, gurdwara mgmt, building owner may land in trouble

Complaint filed with Municipal Commissioner and Police Commissioner

Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:59 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
Tejasvi Minhas, a city-based social and environmental activist, has filed complaints against the managing committee of a gurdwara in GTB Nagar and the owner of an under-construction commercial building on Rainbow Road in Model Town here for illegal cutting and selling of trees. A complaint has been filed with the Municipal Commissioner and Police Commissioner of Jalandhar and the copies have also been sent to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s office.

The road divider opposite the gurdwara had more than 20 heritage trees which were illegally cut to install ornamental lights. Most of the trees have been mutilated, leaving just a small stump. Similarly, two large teak trees, both part of the old plantation in Model Town, were cut by the instructions of the owners of the plot and everything other than the main trunk was cut.

Terming these acts nothing short of environmental terrorism, Tejasvi Minhas said, “Sri Guru Nanak Devi said ‘Pavan Guru Pa?i Pita, Mata Dharat Mahat.’” However, the managing committee of the gurdwara did not think twice before cutting so many trees. It is a violation of religious principle of the Sikhism. Similarly, thoughtless acts by ‘rich people’ with ‘poor mindsets’ are poisoning our environment every day. I request the administration to take the strictest action against the culprits and their accomplices”

In his complaint, the activists said these cuttings are in direction violation of Articles 303 and 324 of the BNS and the violation of the Punjab Trees Preservation Policy 2024 and also against the violation of the Punjab Protection of Trees Act of 2025.

Minhas had also taken up the issue of cutting of trees in various parts of the district with the NGT.

