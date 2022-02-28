20 Hoshiarpur youth stranded in Ukraine

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 27

Many people of the district have contacted on the helpline numbers issued by the district administration, and given information about their families stranded in Ukraine.

On the basis of the information shared, a list of 20 persons stranded in Ukraine has been prepared by the administration. Their names, university and college, passport number and address have been sent to the Secretary, Home Department, Punjab.

DC Apneet Riyair appealed to the residents of the district to share maximum information about their family members stranded in Ukraine on the helpline numbers: 01882-220301 and 94173-55560.

The district administration has sent these names to the Home Department: Nalini Kaur of Kharkan village, Hoshiarpur; Jai Inderpreet Pal of Mohalla Ahluwalia, Mukerian; Karishma Chaudhary of Hajipur village; Jasmin Kaur of Dhanoa village; Ankit Kalia of Hardokhanpur village, Hoshiarpur; Amit Bagga of Mohalla Vijay Nagar, Hoshiarpur; Anika of Talwara, Poonam Keshav of Phuglana village, Hoshiarpur; Tejveer Kaur of Radha Swami Colony, Dasuya; Gurleen Pal Kaur of Mohalla Vasant Vihar, Mukerian; Sugandha Rana of Nathuwal village; Chahat Nagla of Sango Katrala village; Baljinder Thakur of Fatehpur village; Aditi Thakur of Haler village; Amanpreet of Tanda Ram Sahai village; Navneet Kaur Ghumman of Behbowal Chhannian village; Balkar Singh of Ema Jattan village, Garhshankar; Rabia Singh Khasaria of Tanda Churian village, Mukerian; Parth Sharma of Dholakheda; and Gurvinder of Ward No. 6, Dasuya. —