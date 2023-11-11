20-kg poppy husk seized, 29 liquor boxes recovered from house in special operation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 10

During a special operation carried out by the Jalandhar (Rural) police against anti-social elements, a drug smuggler was nabbed and 20 kg of poppy husk was recovered from his possession yesterday. Mukhvinder Singh, SSP, Jalandhar (Rural) headed the drive.

The police said a CIA staff team during patrolling from Dhandor village to Jandu Singha village on Thursday spotted a man driving a motorcycle with a sack tied on his two-wheeler.

The police stopped the man for checking. On being questioned, the man identified himself as Kuldip Singh, alias Gogi, a resident of Dhaliana in Haripur. When the police searched the sack tied to his motorcycle, 20 kg of poppy husk was found in it. A case under Sections 15B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against Kuldip at the Patara police station.

The suspect told the police he pursued farming. The police said cases of selling poppy husk were already registered against him. The suspect was presented in a court, which sent him to police custody.

In another incident, a police party on patrol duty at Nahal Gate received a tip-off that an unidentified man had stored English and country-made liquor in a haveli (House).

A raid was conducted and 19 boxes of Blenders Pride whisky and 10 boxes of Inspector (sic) whisky were recovered from a room in the house.

The police said during investigation, it came to the fore that Harpal Singh, a resident of Nahal village, from whose house the liquor was recovered, had rented his property to Anil Kumar, alias Sony Cylinderan Wala, a resident of Leather Complex Road, Kamal Vihar, Basti Peerdaad. Anil had been preparing illicit liquor at the house.

A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered at the Lambra police station against the suspect in this connection. The police said Anil was absconding and raids were on to nab him.