20-year wait, refunds still elusive for Jalandhar house allottees

After waiting nearly two decades for flats that never became livable, scores of senior citizens, who invested their lifetime savings in the Jalandhar Improvement Trust's (JIT) Indrapuram (Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave) housing scheme, are still struggling to recover their money despite securing favourable consumer court orders, directing the Trust to refund their deposits with interest and compensation.

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Launched in 2006 as an affordable housing project, the scheme has turned into a prolonged legal battle for many allottees, several of whom are now in their 80s. Even after winning cases before consumer courts, they continue to await the release of their dues.

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According to orders of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, the controversy began in 2009 when the JIT offered only "paper possession" of the flats despite these being unfit for human habitation.

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The records reveal there was no electricity, drinking water, sewerage network or proper approach road at the time of possession. The commission also noted allegations of substandard construction and observed that the JIT deposited over Rs 10 lakh with the PSPCL only in August 2012 for installation of power infrastructure. Electricity reached the colony only in February 2013, nearly four years after symbolic possession was offered.

The prolonged delay triggered a series of consumer complaints, with the commission repeatedly holding the JIT guilty of deficiency in service and directing it to refund the deposited amount with interest and compensation.

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Among them is 85-year-old Usha Kapoor, whose late husband JC Kapoor was allotted LIG Flat No 108 (Ground Floor) in 2006. He filed a consumer complaint in 2023 but died in September 2024 before the verdict. In March this year, the commission directed the JIT to refund the amount to Usha Kapoor with 12 per cent annual interest and pay Rs 40,000 as compensation and litigation costs, taking the total dues to nearly Rs 15 lakh.

Similarly, 83-year-old Sohan Lal Arora, who was allotted a flat in 2008, after depositing Rs 4.70 lakh, also secured relief from the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. In its February 11, 2026, order, the commission directed the JIT to refund the entire deposited amount with 9 per cent annual interest, besides Rs 30,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. The total amount payable is estimated at around Rs 16 lakh.

Similar relief has been granted to 80-year-old Resham Kaur, who had deposited Rs 3.76 lakh for the flat and 82-year-old Raksha Devi, whose late husband Hem Raj Jindal was allotted a flat in 2006 after depositing about Rs 3.91 lakh. Both have secured favourable consumer commission orders. But the payments are yet to be released.

For the ageing allottees, the battle is no longer about getting possession of a flat, but recovering the savings they invested nearly two decades ago. Even after winning in consumer courts, many continue to wait for the relief ordered in their favour.