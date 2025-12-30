DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 20-yr-old youth found murdered by friends

20-yr-old youth found murdered by friends

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:48 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A file photo of the deceased
Advertisement

A 20-year-old youth was done to death at his place in Guru Ravidass Colony near Rama Mandi this morning.

Advertisement

The victim Hardeep Singh was reportedly stabbed by his friends following an altercation. As per reports, the youth was at his place at 4 am. He had argument with his friends after which he was attacked with a knife. Hardeep bled to death. Forensic teams visited the spot and started investigation. The body of the victim was sent to Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Advertisement

Father of the victim, Kanna Sidhu, has reported that his friends had come to his place at 11 pm. He said that they stayed for the night at his place on the first floor of the house. He said that when he went upstairs this morning, he found his son bleeding and dead.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts