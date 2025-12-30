20-yr-old youth found murdered by friends

A 20-year-old youth was done to death at his place in Guru Ravidass Colony near Rama Mandi this morning.

The victim Hardeep Singh was reportedly stabbed by his friends following an altercation. As per reports, the youth was at his place at 4 am. He had argument with his friends after which he was attacked with a knife. Hardeep bled to death. Forensic teams visited the spot and started investigation. The body of the victim was sent to Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Father of the victim, Kanna Sidhu, has reported that his friends had come to his place at 11 pm. He said that they stayed for the night at his place on the first floor of the house. He said that when he went upstairs this morning, he found his son bleeding and dead.