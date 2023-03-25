208 donate blood on Martyrs’ Day

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, March 24

A blood donation camp dedicated to the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev was organised at Garhshankar by Upkar Education and Charitable Trust in collaboration with the District Red Cross Society.

A total of 208 units of blood were collected at the camp.

Held with the technical support from BDC Blood Center, the camp was inaugurated by Punjab Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri.

He announced a grant of Rs 50,000 to the trust and appreciated the blood donation camp organised by it.

Organisations and blood donors who contributed significantly in social service were felicitated by the trust.