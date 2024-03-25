208 units of blood donated

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, March 24

The 32nd annual blood donation camp was organised by the Upkar Educational and Charitable Trust on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

On the occasion, 208 persons donated blood. A team of the Blood Donors’ Council, Nawanshahr, collected blood under the leadership of BTO Dr Ajay Bagga. Blood donors were also honoured. Motivators Bhupinder Rana and Yashpal Bhattal said the Trust has been organising blood donation camps since 2012 and this was the 32nd camp. Since the start of the blood donation camp, around 5,000 youth have donated blood. Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri and former MP Avinash Rai Khanna honoured the blood donors.

Apart from organising blood donation camps, members of the trust also provide blood donors on demand to any patient in need.

