208 units of blood donated

Garhshankar, March 24
The 32nd annual blood donation camp was organised by the Upkar Educational and Charitable Trust on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.
On the occasion, 208 persons donated blood. A team of the Blood Donors’ Council, Nawanshahr, collected blood under the leadership of BTO Dr Ajay Bagga. Blood donors were also honoured. Motivators Bhupinder Rana and Yashpal Bhattal said the Trust has been organising blood donation camps since 2012 and this was the 32nd camp. Since the start of the blood donation camp, around 5,000 youth have donated blood. Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri and former MP Avinash Rai Khanna honoured the blood donors.
Apart from organising blood donation camps, members of the trust also provide blood donors on demand to any patient in need.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra
5th list of 111 out | Varun Gandhi dropped from Pilibhit, VK...
INDIA bloc to hold mega rally to ‘save democracy’ on Mar 31
Alliance unites in Delhi CM Kejriwal’s support