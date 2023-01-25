21 spools of banned kite string recovered

Hoshiarpur, January 24
The Hariana police raided a shop after receiving a tip-off and recovered 21 spools of synthetic kite-flying string. The police said after receiving the information, they raided the shop of Vikrant Agrihotri in Committee Market and recovered the spools of banned kite-flying string. The police registered a case against the suspect and arrested him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Earlier, the apex court had reserved its order on the bail p...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...