21 surgeries for obesity in 2 days

Jalandhar, June 16

A private hospital in the city has created a record of its kind by conducting as many as 21 bariatric surgery in a span of just two days.

Dr GS Jammu, an experienced doctor, led the surgeries at the hospital here. Having gained a surgical expertise, the specialist said he was able to complete each procedure in a short time of 35-40 minutes. “A good surgery speed not only increases the success rate of the surgeries but also minimises postoperative complications, allowing patients to swiftly return to their daily routines.

The hospital recently also organised a bariatric surgery training event, drawing renowned surgeons from across India. They were demonstrated procedures including mini gastric bypass, revision, and redo surgeries.

Dr Jammu said, “Beyond weight reduction, bariatric surgery has proven effective in addressing various obesity-related comorbidities such as diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and PCOD,” he said.