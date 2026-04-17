21-year-old Krish, nephew of Punjab minister, picked by Mumbai Indians

In a proud moment for Jalandhar, 21-year-old local cricketer Krish Bhagat, a fast bowler and all-rounder, has secured a place in the Mumbai Indians squad. Krish is the nephew of Punjab minister Mohinder Bhagat and the grandson of former BJP minister Bhagat Chunni Lal.

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His father, Ashwani Bhagat, runs Ceela International, a sports goods manufacturing company known for producing willow cricket bats and other sports equipment.

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Krish is the replacement for Atharva Ankolekar, who shall not be able to IPL due to an injury. He will join at a base price of Rs 30 lakh. He had earlier been a net bowler for the RCB but could not be a part of the main game. Practising regularly since an early age at the Burlton Park here, he has represented Punjab in U-14, U-16, U-19 and U-23 category in the domestic cricket and has also played in the Ranji Trophy.

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Krish is an alumnus of MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar and is currently pursuing BBA from Lovely Professional University. He had been away for a camp for the Emerging India team being held in Bengaluru when he got the call from Mumbai Indians, said his proud father Ashwani Bhagat.

Responding to whether Krish used bats made by the family firm, Ashwani Bhagat said, “As a beginner, he used our bats but for professional use, he had to switch to better options. The entire family including Krish’s grandfather, all cousins are proud of Krish’s achievements. Our family for generations has always been into manufacturing sports goods. When Krish expressed his desire to be a cricketer, everyone supported him in the best possible manner.”