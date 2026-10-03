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Home / Jalandhar / 21-year-old labourer found dead in Kapurthala village fields

21-year-old labourer found dead in Kapurthala village fields

Police probe underway

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:57 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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A 21-year-old labourer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in fields at Sidhwan Dona village in Kapurthala district, triggering concern in the area. On receiving information about the incident, the police from the Kapurthala Sadar police station reached the spot, took the body into custody and launched an investigation.

The deceased was identified as Shanbaz (21), a resident of Sidhwan Dona village. According to his wife, Khushboo, he worked as a daily-wage labourer. She said Shanbaz had left home the previous day, telling family members that he was going to attend a rally, but did not return during the night. The family was informed the next morning by a villager who reportedly found his body lying in the fields.

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Khushboo initially suspected foul play and alleged that her husband may have been murdered. However, the police said during the investigation it emerged from her statement that Shanbaz was addicted to alcohol. Investigators are examining whether excessive alcohol consumption may have contributed to his death.

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Investigating officer ASI Gurmeet Singh of the Kapurthala Sadar police station said the statement of the deceased’s wife had been recorded. He added that the exact cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

The police have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which corresponds to the erstwhile Section 174 of the CrPC, based on the family’s statement. After a post-mortem examination on Friday, the body was handed over to the family.

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The police said the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report was received, following which further action would be taken.

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