21 yrs on, three POs accused of murder at large

Phagwara, May 11
The Nakodar police are yet to arrest three persons on the run for the past 21 years after allegedly murdering a local jeweller, Mimik. Janak Raj, who was employed at the jewellery shop of the victim’s grandfather at Sarafan Bazar, and his accomplices Rajesh and Sonu were declared proclaimed offenders (POs). The trial court has, however, acquitted one of their accomplices.
Janak had a scuffle with Mimik and his father in January 2002 after which Janak and his accomplices attacked them with knives. Mimik was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital. DSP Harjinder Singh said they had not been successful in arresting the accused in the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Imran Khan set to appear before Islamabad High Court at 11 am, make speech
Khan was arrested Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case by auth...
Karnataka Election: ‘Assembly poll EVMs used in South Africa’, EC says no basis to Congress claim
Congess had claimed that EVMs used in Karnataka were previou...
2 more Tihar inmates arrested in connection with Tillu Tajpuriya's murder
The accused have been identified as Chavanni and Attar Rehma...
US looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi, says Biden administration official
Says the United States has an important partnership with Ind...