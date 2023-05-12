21 yrs on, three POs accused of murder at large

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 11

The Nakodar police are yet to arrest three persons on the run for the past 21 years after allegedly murdering a local jeweller, Mimik. Janak Raj, who was employed at the jewellery shop of the victim’s grandfather at Sarafan Bazar, and his accomplices Rajesh and Sonu were declared proclaimed offenders (POs). The trial court has, however, acquitted one of their accomplices.

Janak had a scuffle with Mimik and his father in January 2002 after which Janak and his accomplices attacked them with knives. Mimik was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital. DSP Harjinder Singh said they had not been successful in arresting the accused in the case.